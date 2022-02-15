Shares

The United States International University-Africa (USIU) has introduced new undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate courses to meet evolving market needs. The courses spread across business management, science and technology, leadership and governance. They will be delivered using contemporary academic models, including online options.

Last year, the University secured the Commission for University Education of Kenya (CUE) approval to roll out the new contemporary technology and management sciences degree programs. The approval followed a series of intensive evaluation checks by the CUE and now propels USIU-Africa to the pinnacle of local private higher education institutions providing world-class market-driven degree programs.

Some of the new courses introduced include a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD.) in Information Science and Technology, an Online Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Information Science, Bachelor of Global Leadership and Governance ands Bachelor of Technology in Analytical Chemistry. Others include Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Applied Biochemistry.

Speaking when she confirmed the launch of the new courses, USIU-Africa interim vice-Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown said, “The world is now a global village, and USIU-Africa is actively revising and improving its academic delivery mission to guarantee our graduates a place in the global job market table. At USIU-Africa, we are committed to facilitating a higher education paradigm shift in Sub Sahara Africa through the delivery of market-driven courses in contemporary fields.”

The new courses, she added, have been developed to shape a solid human resource base in Africa with a capacity to contribute to the global science and technology space. Through their USIU-Africa Online Directorate, the University is now a member of Quality Matters (QM), a globally recognized organization that focuses on continuous improvement in online education. USIU-Africa’s accreditation ensures that its online courses and learning process will result in better course design, easier navigation for students, reduced barriers to student achievement that result in better outcomes.