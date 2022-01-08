Shares

Hisense, an electronic appliances company, recently showcased its 8K resolution laser display technology solution and ULED 8K Mini-LED series at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022) held in Las Vegas. Following the launch, Hisense has announced plans to introduce two more high-end products to the African market this January, with more high performing products coming in 2022.

Featuring Hisense’s TriChroma laser engine, the L9G TriChroma Laser TV will be available in Africa this January. The TV is a 4K ultra short throw projection TV with a triple-laser, using pure red, green, and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance. It has won the “King of Ultra Short Throw Projectors” and named Best in Class by Projector Reviews and awarded Editor’s Choice by Projector Central in 2021.

In addition to the L9G, Hisense will also launch the 4K Mini-LED U9G TV in the African market this month. In June 2022, the new 4K Mini-LED U8H TV will bring even more premium upgrades and quality performance to consumers in the region. With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 75-inches, the 120Hz native refresh rate of the U8H provides a foundation for smooth clarity and motion handling.

This year, Hisense is implementing its Mini LED technology into its new premium 8K Mini-LED TV product, delivering great HDR performance with better contrast and brighter images. The flagship U80H 8K Mini LED TV is set to be launched in the African market in July 2022.

Commenting on the plans to launch later this year, Hisense South Africa marketing Director Patrick Hu said, “Through continuous technological innovation, Hisense is breaking through technical barriers bringing laser TVs from 1080P to 2K to 4K and now on to 8K, driving the global laser TV industry into the TriChroma era. We are committed to bringing trustworthy products to millions of our users in Africa through outstanding design, leading technology and excellent service.”