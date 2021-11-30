Shares

The Global Economic Affairs Think Tank, African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) is hosting its 55th Biannual Research Workshop. The Consortium is led by former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Professor Njuguna Ndung’u.

The Plenary Session marked the beginning of the workshop exploring the theme Poverty, Growth, Redistribution and Social Inclusion in Times of Covid-19 Pandemic in Africa.

The 1 week workshop has attracted economic policy researchers, scholars, public policymakers, non-state actors and practicing economists currently participating in a virtual research workshop.

Chairing the event is Prof. Nyarko of New York University (NYU). He is an academic economist, serving as the Director of NYU Africa House, the Center for Technology and Economic Development (CTED), and the DevLab at NYU Abu Dhabi. He is also a co-director of the Development Research Institute (DRI).

Kenya’s Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) Chairperson Dr. Jane Kiringai chaired and led a panel discussion session on public private sector policy featuring various panelists.

Speaking during the opening session, The AERC Executive Director Prof. Ndung’u said, “This Plenary session demonstrates AERC’s continued commitment to provide a range of policy solutions to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through sustained engagement with policymakers, researchers and practitioners.”

The plenary session featured four presentations by Dr. Simone Schotte, UNWIDER, Research Fellow started off the proceedings with a look at “The labor Market Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns: Evidence from sub-Saharan Africa”. This was followed by the presentation on Poverty, Growth, Redistribution, and Social Inclusion in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa by Professor Germano Mwabu, University of Nairobi.