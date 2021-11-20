Shares

WFP has partnered with machine learning company Corsali and blockchain technology firm Celo to launch the Digital Microwork project in Kibera, Nairobi.

The project aims to connects young people at risk of hunger to an online microwork platform allowing them to earn income from machine learning jobs using cryptocurrency and ewallets.

The new initiative will also equip unemployed and marginalized Kenyan youth with new digital skills to enable them to learn, work and to earn income using cryptocurrencies has been launched in Nairobi.

During a three week pilot phase, 200 unemployed Kenyan youth have been trained to access digital microwork from global platforms on their smartphones. Using this app and the integrated digital wallet, pilot participants were able to earn an income from machine learning (ML) jobs and get paid using cryptocurrency and ewallets.

Participants are paid instantaneously using Celo dollars (cUSD), a global stable coin pegged to the USD, and can cash-out anytime to MPESA.

Speaking during a media tour of the project in Kibera, Elisa Molena, Global Project Lead, WFP Innovation Accelerator said, “As the world is undergoing a massive shift towards remote working in times of COVID-19, we aim to level the playing field for marginalized youth in the labour market. Since its launch, we have connected participants to online freelance opportunities, helping them earn income to improve their livelihoods and support their families.”

As part of this initiative, Corsali developed a platform that makes digital microwork accessible and available on a mobile device. In addition, Celo’s blockchain technology offers a faster and more affordable means of payment relative to existing options, significantly reducing the transaction fees for bite-sized microwork.

“Our goal at Celo is to support an inclusive financial system that contributes to achieving prosperity for all. It is exciting to work with WFP and Corsali to empower local economies. Together, we are creating an inexpensive, fast, and scalable solution that combines digital microwork with integrated crypto-based micropayments,” said Angelo Kalaw, partner for research and innovation at the Celo Foundation.