The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and the National Youth Service (NYS) have been listed by the government as some of the entities to take over operations at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) on a caretaker basis.

The announcement was made through the Authority’s Chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime, advising all non-core staff to proceed on a 30 day compulsory leave to allow for restructuring.

During the period, operations at KEMSA will be run by a team drawn from some core employees and other government entities.

The employees on the 30-day break will also be evaluated and appraisal reports filed within the notice period.

Mwadime confirmed that the necessary interventions have been put in place to avoid undue disruptions to service delivery and day to day operations.

The KEMSA board has stated that it had conducted a review at the authority and found that some of the challenges ailing it will require further review around 3 key areas including the following.

Structure: The organization structure establishes the degree to which it is constrained in achieving the strategic objectives.

Governance: To determine the best-fit approach to leadership and oversight across the organization.

Processes: To determine gaps in the organization processes, procedures and technology.

Mwadime further stated that the board is committed to facilitating the necessary reforms to ensure the challenges at KEMSA are addressed.

“This commitment includes aligning the organizational structure to industry-accepted standards for a health commodities and technologies procurement organization. It also calls for the introduction of global best practices and a re-determination of optimal staffing levels and norms,” she added.