Shares

The 9th edition of the Angel Fair Africa (AFA) slated for 25th November this year has named the investors panel to support 12 African tech ventures.

The all-female investors panel consists of the following.

Hema Vallabh of Five35 Ventures, South Africa. Dr. Ola Brown of Flying Doctors Investment Company, Nigeria. Mariam Abdullahi of Google Africa, Kenya. Aysha Tegally of Future Female Invest, Mauritius. Rasheeda Adam of REinvest Africa, Ghana

The physical pitch will be followed by the Africa India Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit on 26th November at the Hennessey Park Hotel in Ebene Cyber City in Mauritius.

12 African tech startups were selected by Chanzo Capital and its entrepreneurial partners. The startups will pitch to the investors panel at the fair. The entrepreneurs will also participate in the second Africa Virtual Accelerator (AVA) from the 1st to 20th November 2021 put together by Chanzo Capital in partnership with the Adei Technology Hub. They will later head to Ebene Cyber City to participate in the Entrepreneurs Bootcamp from 22nd to 24th November.

The 12 African tech ventures selected are

According to Odomitchi Anikpo, Executive Director of The Adei Institute of Technology, “The diversity of our program offerings supports Africans from all walks of life as they march confidently into a digital world. It’s great to note the many ways this cohort has applied emerging technology to everyday challenges that aren’t always center stage in the tech ecosystem.”