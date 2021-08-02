Shares

Oxford University Press (OUPEA) has launched the 10th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary (OALD) and the 4th edition of Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu (KKS). The two editions will sensitize learners on current usage of words and meanings to improve their writing and reading skills.

The new 10th edition OALD has over 60,000 words and 89,000 meanings with words, while the 4th edition of Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu contains 816 pages with an additional 1,000 new headwords. As a result of the dynamic and evolving use of English and Kiswahili in Kenya and East Africa the new products have been developed to meet the needs of secondary and tertiary level learners.

The latest editions feature well-illustrated explanations using pictures, diagrams and cross-referencing. The 10th edition OALD incorporates new words such as mandazi, boda-boda, safari and illustrations such as the complete learn-at-home package and an advanced vocabulary-building tool.

Additionally, the 4th edition Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu includes scientific and current affairs themes translated to reflect modern-day terminologies. These include flash disk (diskimweko) and supreme court (mahakama ya juu).

Speaking at the launch of the latest editions, John Mwazemba, OUPEA Regional Director said, “Language grows, adapts and continuously evolves as we come up with better words that reflect our society or culture. The 10th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary and 4th Edition of the Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu boost the literacy levels of English and Kiswahili learners and speakers, helping them to use both languages effectively in their daily communication.

Also at the launch event was the National Chairman of the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) Mr. Johnson Nzioka as well as the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) National Chairman Mr. Indimuli Kahi. The two heads both lauded the contribution of the dictionaries to the education sector.

“The Dictionary and Kamusi contain a lot of information that can help learners in their exams. We have partnered with OUPEA on many occasions to make learning materials more inclusive,” commented Mr. Indimuli Kahi.