Knight Frank, a property advisory company has partnered with Rennie Property, a South African commercial property specialist. According to Knight Frank, this partnership will solidify its position as a trusted estate advisor in Africa.

Currently, Knight Frank is represented in South Africa through Knight Frank Residential and Knight Frank Valuations/Advisory. Both companies are long-standing and well-established businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Susan Turner, Managing Director of Knight Frank Residential/Valuations said, “Knight Frank will further cement our position in South Africa and create a formidable partnership as a multi-faceted property service offering which will benefit our collective clients.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Steve Rennie, co-founder of Rennie Property together with Nikki Paige said, “We have been working with Knight Frank informally as their South African commercial representative over the last twelve months. Despite travel restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the international connectivity already fostered with the firm, has proven to be a game changer. Johannesburg has always been a key market for us and for Knight Frank, and given it is the economic hub of South Africa.”

Rennie Property and Knight Frank will offer commercial property services including Property Asset Management (PAM), Occupier Services, Commercial Agency and Capital Markets.

Alistair Elliott, Senior Partner and Group Chairman at Knight Frank said, “As Knight Frank celebrates its 125th anniversary, I am particularly excited to announce Rennie | Knight Frank. It is partnerships such as this that are a fantastic reflection of our commitment to growing our global platform and offering our clients unparalleled service and expertise. With Knight Frank Valuations/ Advisory and Residential teams already in place in South Africa, we look forward to building on our operating footprint across the country.”