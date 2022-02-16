Shares

Knight Frank Kenya has announced that Ben Woodhams will be stepping down as the Managing Director, effective 1st April 2022. Mr. Woodhams is stepping down to take up a new role within the parent company, Knight Frank LLP in the United Kingdom.

He will be replaced by Mark Dunford, a real estate professional and former Head of East Africa at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Woodhams has been the Managing Director at Knight Frank Kenya for 19 years, having joined the Kenya office in 2003. Prior to that he was the General Manager of the Tanzanian office for four years.

Looking back at his time at Knight Frank Kenya, Ben Woodhams said, “It’s has been an honour to lead Knight Frank Kenya over the last 19 years. Throughout this time, I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people, and their passion for creating a truly purpose-driven company. I am very grateful to them, as I am to Knight Frank’s clients and the many other stakeholders with whom we have worked to build a long-term, sustainable business.”

On his part, Mark Dunford had this to say on his appointment, “I look forward to moving back to East Africa and it is an honour to be taking over from Ben as the leader of Knight Frank Kenya. Knight Frank is a truly global firm with the benefit of a very talented and experienced local team based in Nairobi. I am excited by the prospect of collaborating with our partners in Kenya and across Africa to continue moving our business and iconic brand forward.”

Alistair Elliott, Senior Partner and Group Chairman, Knight Frank said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Ben for his remarkable leadership over the years and congratulate Mark on his appointment. I look forward to seeing our Kenya business’ next chapter under his leadership. We remain absolutely dedicated to growing our platform in Africa providing excellent service in the locations our clients need us most.”