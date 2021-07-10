Shares

To serve the growing number of customers travelling through the Emirates Hub, the airline has re-opened its First Class Lounge at Dubai International (DXB’s) Concourse B. The move comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.

Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members.

With comprehensive bio-safety protocols in place, customers can enjoy services located within the Emirates First Class Lounge. These services include a complimentary facial treatment at the Timeless Spa, shoeshine services by Mr. Cobbler, four champagne vintages at the Moet and Chandon bar, Le Clos wine offers, and limited-edition tea blends with Dilmah Tea.

The re-opened Emirates First Class Lounge features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest, and social areas. Hospitality services include fine wines, spirits, cocktails and a range of individual dishes by the Emirates Flight Catering.

The Emirates latest First Class Lounge menu offers a dedicated selection of delicious vegan, gluten-free and other healthy options, in addition to culinary highlights. These includes the char-grilled wagyu burger, 72-hour braised beef short ribs, foie gras terrine, Black Angus tenderloin, and a traditional Emirati breakfast.

Catering to customers flying in from different time zones, the Lounge offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, round the clock. A generous selection of refreshing ice creams and mocktails are also on the menu.

The re-opening of Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased program where Emirates is steadily and safely restarted its ground services for premium customers. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.