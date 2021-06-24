Shares

Reports have shown that 5 in every 10 women have experienced sexual exploitation, harassment and or abuse. With speculation regarding sexual assault in the Kenyan music industry intensifying, abusers are being punished, and victims are getting the justice that they deserve.

Sexual exploitation and abuse are defined as sexual acts committed through non-consensual abuse of another person’s sexuality for selfish purposes. Such include sexual gratification, financial gain, personal benefit or advantage or any other non-legitimate purpose.

Most victims, out of desperation, either are unaware when they are being sexually exploited or are too scared to report such incidences. Women typically suffer the brunt of sexual abuse and harassment in these conditions as it seems they are the ones expected to put up with everything from unwelcome comments to the unwanted physical touch. Women are often threatened with lossing their position if they do not comply with these advances. FIDA Kenya, an organization dedicated to fight for human rights, unveiled that nearly 40% of all cases of violence reported to them included a form of sexual harassment.

According to the Kenyan Constitution 2010, Under the Sexual Offences Act, a person may be found guilty of sexual harassment if any person, who being in a position of authority, or holding a public office, persistently makes any sexual advances or requests which he or she knows, or has reasonable grounds to know, are unwelcome. The penalty of the offence is imprisonment for a term of not less than three years or a fine of not less than Ksh. 100,000 (approx. USD 1,000) or both.

And that includes your boss, manager or authority. Whether male, or female.

Listed below are several examples of behavior or incidents that, if unwelcome, could constitute sexual harassment.

Recording images or audio of sexual activity, intimate body parts or nakedness without that person’s consent.

Distributing images or audio of sexual activity, intimate body parts or nakedness without that person’s consent.

Revenge pornography, whereby a person threatens to post or posts images, audio or video of their partner participating in sexual activity.

Viewing another person’s sexual activity, intimate body parts or nakedness without their consent in a scenario where that person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Exposing someone’s genitals without their consent.

Comments about someone’s appearance.

Conversations, questions, and stories about sex.

Staring and looking up and down.

Following someone around.

Spreading rumors about someone’s sex life or use of sex to get ahead.

Suggestive emails, text messages, or other communications.

Sexist comments that are not necessarily sexual.

Vulgar language, jokes about sex (or gender), and music with sexually explicit lyrics.

Displays of pornography or sexually explicit or degrading materials.

Unwanted touching or physical contact.

Requests for sexual favors and pressure for sex.

Threats based on rejection of sexual advances.

Rape and sexual assault.

Sexual misconduct, abuse, exploitation, and misogyny in the music industry is not new. It is a practice that can be traced back years before modern music. You have probably heard of the explosive Harvey Weinstein scandal that triggered the #MeToo campaign, and countless other sexual abuse claims by women in the entertainment industry.

Most perpetrators are powerful men in the industry, who sadly face no repercussions of their actions. I sought answers to these questions in a recent interview with 3 Kenyan female musicians to get a glimpse of how dark the music business can get.

“I had been writing songs and posting them on social media for quite a while. Since I was a little girl, I loved singing and had a dream to make it on making it on the mainstream media,” one of my interviewees begins her story.

The singer-songwriter who requested to remain anonymous, sighs and fighting tears, explains to me how everything gradually changed to become one of her worst experiences.

“He sent me a message one day on my social media, praising my work and proposing that we work together to grow my career. He was a well-known producer at the time, so I could not pass the chance. I agreed to a meeting, and we started working together. He was my manager.”

Rebecca* admits that the man did indeed get her more gigs and connected her to other artists in the industry. She begun to see growth in her career, and at last she could see her dream coming to life. However, after a short while, she felt caged and trapped.

“After shows he would only allow me to hang out with him, no one else. He refused to take me to more gigs if I did not do as he pleased. At this point we had started having sexual relation, though I only did it because I was afraid of losing my career. I used to live in a rented house in Ngara, where he used to pay rent. There was no written contract, so I never knew exactly how much I made at gigs. I only took what he gave me. I was just grateful that he had considered working with me.”

Sexual exploiters have been known to use their positions to intimidate and even threaten upcoming musicians if they do not give in to their demands. Most of the victims in these situations feel trapped, and rarely report their abusers.

Almost one-fifth of those state they had been forced to perform some sexual act at least once. These are the type of sexual abuse or harassment they faced.

Jokes or gestures with a sexual undertone about themselves.

Having to witness others experiencing forms of unwanted sexual comments.

Receiving sexual touches.

Seeing others advance their career by performing sexual relations with their managers.

Receiving sexual propositions.

Having to view sexual pictures without consent.

Having someone flash or expose themselves.

Being forced into a sexual act.

Ordered to appear naked for an audition.

“I got used to the forced sex and became sort of a slave to him. I did everything he asked, even when I did not want to. Over time he became more and more controlling. For me, becoming a musician and creating a brand is all I wanted, and it seemed like it was finally happening. It should have been the best time in my life, but it was actually the worst.”

Rebecca’s* story is one of many who have been silent and scared to speak out. Most female musicians give up on their careers because the ‘price’ to pay is too high. Others have said that they feel like no one would believe them.

Unfortunately, sexualization and objectification in the music industry has for a long time been linked to masculinity, ageism, lack of access to resources and unfortunately, lower pay. What is termed as strategic for male artists, however controversial, has been referred to as unethical for their female counterparts.

Looking at the music industry as an institution, a large chunk of it lacks women in managerial/influential positions. This has created a massive masculine blanket in the industry. I could ask, for example, do you know, or have you heard of any female music producer? Any female music director? On average, how long does it take for a female artist to make it to the big screen compared to male artists?

It is these seemingly subtle scenarios that indirectly fuel toxic masculinity and sexual exploitation. However, with the number of complaints and revelations rising every day, there are a few interventions that can be used effectively as a way of ending sexual exploitation. I suggest starting early. Molding young girls early will help shape their outlook on life. These are age-appropriate approaches where you work with students, focusing on facts about sexual abuse and telling them what to do if they feel uncomfortable.

Some interventions focus on children and young women and suggest what they can do if they see something inappropriate. These teachings should include programs to teach younger children and teens basics like, for example, the difference between safe touching and unsafe touching. By doing this, these children will go up with a sense of what is acceptable and what is not.

In the community, and specifically the music industry, abuse would go down if all music labels and companies or organizations, had mandatory background checks for staffers. Those companies also should have mechanisms in place for staff and artists to report abuse.

Rebecca* and the other two women with similar stories suffered for over 4 years in the hands of people they thought would protect and nurture them and their careers. This person is, unbelievably, still present in the music and events corridors of Nairobi. He might never get reported or punished. Why? There lacks enough proper complaint handling channels for cases such as these.

In Kenya, a number of organizations and self-help groups in different industries have formed to create a structure for safer work spaces. One of those is the WiBO Culture Artcellerator, which interrogates how safe workspaces within the creative sector are. Recently, WiBO conducted a survey to explore how the industry is adapting to safer workspaces for creatives. These include actors, musicians, models, film crew, studio crew, fashion designers, sound engineers and other persons actively making their living within the sector. The FICHUA PAZIA survey seeks to create sustainable solutions for a poorly structured and managed creative economy in Kenya.

In conclusion, sexual abuse and harassment are common throughout the entire entertainment industry. Some accept this as part of the business as sexuality is part of the scripts, productions, videos, connections, and songs. Music and entertainment are an environment that can quickly become hostile, as it is challenging to work and still maintain your dignity and ethical principles.

Just because it is common, does not mean it is legal or right for one to have to suffer this type of abuse. Anyone facing sexual exploitation and or abuse has the right to act and remedy any situation that is uncomfortable or offensive in whichever industry they are. Report the issue to your manager or supervisor, and if appropriate steps are not taken to resolve the situation, contact the police. Your abuser could be liable, and you may be eligible for compensation.