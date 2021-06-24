Shares

Anne Mitaru has joined Girl Effect as the new Global Head of Programmes. Girl Effect is an international non-profit that builds media that is sensitive to girls’ wants and needs.

In her new role, Anne will oversee the effective management and delivery of all programming, meeting our obligations to donors and partners while delivering impact for adolescent girls and young women. She will also Manage the global Program team that provides technical, administrative and strategic support to our in-country Program leads.

Anne is an International Lawyer working on issues pertaining to Human Rights, Democratic Governance and Humanitarian Emergencies. In her career spanning over two decades, Anne has been part of and led on conflict and humanitarian policy work in the East and Horn of Africa regions. These include Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia, Burundi, Nepal, Syria and Iraq.

She has also worked on an issues such as the strengthening of political and democratic governance spaces and institutions in South East Asia and the Horn of Africa, Additionally, she has worked on the advancement and protection of human rights, specifically, women’s rights and children’s rights in humanitarian action and response.

Between 2014 and 2016, Anne was selected by the United Nations to serve as a Global Thematic Team expert on Humanitarian Effectiveness for the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit (WHS).

Commenting on her appointed, Anne tweeted, “This week I joined the amazing team at Girl Effect as Global Head of Programs. I’m incredibly thankful for the privilege to have had a much needed (now ended) 6.5 month sabbatical, as I am for the paths and people, over many years, that have led me here.”