Equity Group Foundation (EGF) and the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board have donated medical grade PPEs valued at Ksh. 33 million to 25 mission hospitals. The hospitals are all affiliated to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK).

The PPEs included 750 protective goggles, 25,000 disposable gowns, 500,000 nitrile gloves, 500,000 surgical masks, 750 face shields, 12,500 disposable scrubs, 50,000 KN95 respirator masks, etc.

During this COVID-19 period, Faith Based hospitals have set aside isolation wards, ICU beds, oxygen treatment support facilities and trained staff. The Faith Based hospitals continue to complement government response to COVID-19 and have been receiving and managing COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe illness. This has resulted in the dire need of PPEs for the protection of frontline staff.

Speaking at the PPE handover ceremonies, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi said, “Through KCCB and CHAK, we received a request to support 60 mission hospitals across Kenya. As EGF and the COVID-19 Fund Board, we have saw it prudent to make an initial donation to those mission facilities with active COVID-19 isolation units that are currently managing the care of admitted patients.”

KCCB oversees within their jurisdiction Catholic Mission hospitals from Level 6 to community level facilities. On the other hand, CHAK is a National Faith Based Organization of the Protestant Churches and their health facilities in Kenya committed to promoting universal access to quality health care.

Speaking while accepting the donation, Chairman of KCCB Catholic Health Commission of Kenya, Rt. Rev. Joseph Mbatia said, “One key mandate of the Catholic Health Commission of Kenya is to facilitate the national coordination and management of Catholic health facilities across Kenya. We are humbled that Equity Group Foundation and Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board have put consideration into supporting our health facilities with PPEs.”

Additionally, the health facilities have established Hospital Liaison Committees to support with the management of PPEs in each participating hospital. The Liaison committees for each hospital comprises of nominated representatives from Equity and Healthcare worker representatives, a medical doctor, a clinical officer and a nurse.

The distribution of locally manufactured PPEs is an initiative of EGF and the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board in an effort to support frontline healthcare workers through the provision of PPEs.