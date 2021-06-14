Shares

Kenswitch, a Kenyan payments service provider, has appointed Ms. Karimi Ithau as its new Managing Director. Ms. Karimi has joined Kenswitch from Interswitch where she served as the Head of Sales Network supporting the East Africa Region, a position she held for the last five years.

Ms. Karimi is a seasoned professional with an experience spanning over 20 years. She has worked in different areas including sales of innovative products and services in the information technology markets related to payments for financial and non-financial institutions across Africa. She also has a proven track record as an executive team manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Yousef Bazian, Kenswitch Chairman said, “We are confident that Ms. Karimi Ithau has what it takes to steer our Kenyan market to the next level. As a board, we would like to congratulate her and assure her of our continued support as we seek to provide innovative payments across the East African region.”

Additionally, Ms. Karimi has previously worked as the General Manager and Head of Business Development at Paynet Limited. She also held the position of Head of e-Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking Division at the Standard Chartered Bank.

The company has also announced that it will be rolling out a new corporate identity, among other rebrand initiatives across different customer touchpoints in the next few months. The company has received approval from the regulator, the Central Bank of Kenya.