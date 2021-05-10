Shares

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has approved two new standards on management practices to boost businesses’ capacity to respond to the set COVID-19 protocols. The new standards are aimed at strengthening resilience and continuity among businesses and organizations.

The standards come on the backdrop of the COVID 19 pandemic which has had a negative economic impact on the economy and businesses, with 1.7 million people rendered jobless according to the Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS).

The two approved standards are

1. KS ISO 22301:2019 Security and resilience — Business continuity management systems — Requirements

2. KS ISO 22392:2020 Security and resilience — Community resilience — Guidelines for conducting peer reviews

“These standards will help organizations recognize the opportunities and threats that arise from both sudden or gradual internal as well as external changes and react to them as has been the case with COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini, Managing Director, KEBS.

Business continuity has become even more important this year as organizations look for strategies to ensure a quick resumption of service in the event of a major disruption, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected several sectors of the Kenyan economy such as tourism, trade, transport, real estate and financial services.

“The standards outline requirements in that an organization is able to implement, maintain and improve the Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) to reduce the likelihood of the occurrence of disruptions, how to prepare for, respond to and recover from them when they arise,” added Mr. Njiraini.

A recent World Bank report on the Socioeconomic Impacts of COVID-19 in Kenya on Firms revealed that close to 65% of businesses are experiencing a decline in demand, cash flow, and available finance. As the pandemic persists, firms expect sales to continue declining in the coming months. The implementation of these standards will help businesses withstand the unintended shocks of disruptions, adapt to change and overcome crises and disruptions.

To access and purchase these Kenya Standards, business persons should visit the KEBS website.