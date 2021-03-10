Shares

Equity has launched the Clean Cooking Project initiative to support schools to install modern and environmentally safe cooking technologies.

Equity will provide financing for the equipment and other installation costs based on an institution’s needs. The new methods of cooking being adopted include steam-based cooking, biofuels, sustainable biomass and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Speaking during the launch of the initiative at Alliance High School, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi said, “Lack of appropriate financing and innovative technologies has been the biggest barrier to clean energy transition. To close this gap, we have decided to partner with learning institutions to facilitate them access and install more environmentally friendly cooking and lighting facilities”.

According to the Clean Cooking Alliance of Kenya (CCAK) study report of 2018, 97% of primary and secondary schools use firewood derived from forests as cooking fuel. This counters the Kenya government efforts of attaining the constitutional requirement of 10% forest cover.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof. George Magoha, who presided over the launch, said, “Alliance High School has traditionally used wood for cooking, harvested from trees in its compound. With the installation of clean cooking infrastructure, the school can now reap the benefits of cleaner and environmentally friendly cooking solutions. If all schools switched to cleaner alternatives, we will not only preserve our trees but will also significantly reduce our carbon footprint.”

Equity has reiterated its commitment to working with all learning institutions in Kenya for them to realize the multiple benefits of modern and clean energy. Equity has previously committed to planting 35 million trees to contribute and rally the country towards the achievement of 10% forest cover.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry are supporting Equity through technical assistance on seedlings requirements. This support has been for different geo-ecological zones, adoption of forest blocks that require rehabilitation and other logistical support.