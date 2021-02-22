Shares

Mozilla has announced that Wambui Kinya and Laura Chambers will join the Mozilla Foundation and Corporation Boards as new members.

Wambui Kinya who is the Vice President of Partner Engineering at Andela, has joined the Mozilla Foundation Board as its latest member. Andela is a Lagos-based global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers from Africa and other emerging markets.

Wambui has led business development and technology delivery, digital technology implementation, and marketing enablement across Africa, the United States, Europe and South America. In 2020 she was selected as one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women by CIO East Africa.

Commenting on her joining the Mozilla Foundation Board, Wambui said, “Mozilla’s commitment and reputation to ensure the internet remains a public resource that is open and accessible to us all has consistently inspired me. However, there is an increased urgency to how this is done given the times we live in. We must not only build, convene and enable technology and communities on issues like disinformation, privacy, trustworthy AI and digital rights, but it is imperative that we consider.”

Laura Chambers is the CEO of Willow Innovations, an all-in-one in-bra, wearable breast pump. She joins the Mozilla Corporation Board. Laura has a vast experience in internet product, marketplace, payment, and community engagement from her time at AirBnB, eBay, PayPal, and Skype, as well as her current role at Willow.

Her experience also includes business operations, marketing, shipping, global customer trust and community engagement. Laura brings a clear understanding of the challenges faced in building a better internet, coupled with strong business mind, and an acute ability to engage in on key issues and potential solutions.

On her part, Laura stated the following on why she joined the Mozilla Corporation Board, “Mozilla has an extraordinary legacy of leading that charge, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be join the exceptional group driving toward a much better future. I look forward to us all once again being able to merrily skip along our daily lives, with the internet as our trusty guide and friend along the way.”

Wambui and Laura have met with existing Board members, members of the management team, individual contributors and volunteers, to familiarize themselves with their colleagues.

In a statement, Mozilla has expressed confidence in the two, stating that their insights and strategic thinking will be a great addition to their Boards.