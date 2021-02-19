Shares

A lot has been said about the 5G network with a majority of it being myths and misconceptions. A good example of one misconception is that 5G cell towers will emit cancer causing radiation which is far from the truth.

5G is essentially the fifth generation of wireless technology. The first mobile network in the world, 1G was launched in the 80’s. Back then we did not have mobile networks in the country and people relied on fixed telephone lines to communicate. This was the era of the Nokia Cityman.

The 90’s saw the launch of 2G phones which were now cheaper. This period marked the start of the proliferation of phones across the world. This was the era of the Nokia 3310 which was famed as being indestructible with the added bonus of being able to compose polyphonic tones. Also, new features such as SMS and voicemail came into being.

3G was launched in the 2000’s and it came with higher data transfer rates which enabled mobile web browsing, image sharing and GPS location tracking. The era marked the birth of smartphones and mankind has not looked back since.

4G was launched worldwide in 2010 with Kenya joining in 2014 courtesy of Safaricom. This allowed deep web functionality on our smartphones and this is what we have been using ever since.

Being the 5G is the next step in the evolution of mobile phone technology, it offers various benefits which include;

Greater Transmission Speeds

5G promises transmission speeds approaching 15 or 20 Gbps. Essentially, it will enable one to download say a picture or a file just as fast as the person who is uploading it as data transfer will be simply in a matter of seconds.

Low Latency

Latency can be described as “lag” which is the time between accessing an event and responding to it. This can sometime be seen on video calls when the internet is a bit slow where one speaks and has to wait for a response a few seconds later. With the 5G technology, this will be a thing of the past as everything will be instantaneous.

Better Gaming Experience

For the gamers in the house, 5G is set to rock your world as the low latency will ensure that you get the best experience while gaming.

Being that 5G is the next big thing in the mobile phone evolution, is it best for one to be prepared so as to be able to utilize it when it is finally rolled out in the country. To ensure that one is not left behind, HMD Global has launched the Nokia Nokia 8.3 which is a 5G ready phone. Not only that, at the price of Ksh. 69,999 it is quite affordable as compared to the competition.

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications