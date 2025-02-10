Shares

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Safaricom, is now accepting applications for its 2025/2026 internship program.

The internship program at Safaricom will provide opportunities across various functions, including Human Resources, Legal, Finance, Supply Chain, Marketing, Audit, Public Relations & Communications, Enterprise Risk, Cybersecurity, and Technology.

Current students will be interns for three months, while those awaiting graduation or who have graduated within the last 48 months will work for six months.

To be eligible for the Safaricom 2025/2026 internship program, applicants must be ongoing university students or graduates within the last 48 months.

Candidates should be available for a full-time internship during the specified intake periods. According to Safaricom, applicants can only select one intake per year in which they will be available for the internship.

Additionally, the internship is offered for a fixed period of either 3 or 6 months, with no extensions beyond the specified duration.

The Safaricom 2025/2026 internship program offers three key opportunities:

3-Month Industrial Attachment: Available for ongoing students, with intake periods in April, July, October, and January.

6-Month Internship: Designed for recent graduates (within the last 48 months) or those awaiting graduation, with intake periods in April and October.

Pupillage: Exclusively for students from the Kenya School of Law, with intake periods in April and October.

How to apply for the Safaricom 2025/2026 internship program

– Create your profile on Safaricom’s career site HERE.

– Add your contact details (email and phone number).

– Select your preferred skill area.

– Complete the application, upload your CV and answer all required questions.