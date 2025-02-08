Shares

The Hub Karen Mall (THK) has announced the entry of two international brands to their establishment expanding their offerings to shoppers. The Egyptian owned Mini-Town Team is making a debut in Kenya has a nationwide branch network in Egypt while the Spaniard owned Natural Lamu boasts of 12 branches in Nairobi and the Coast region.

Dale Ramsden, CEO of JCG Real Estate & Projects, welcomed the two consumer entities, saying their entry exemplifies The Hub Karen Mall’s commitment to advancing the retail and entertainment experience in Nairobi. “We are optimistic that their presence at The Hub Karen Mall will not only enhance our footfall to over 80,000 people every week but will widen the availability of different high-end products that reflect the aspirations of our customers in Nairobi and beyond our borders,” he said.

The CEO spoke when he unveiled three winners of the just concluded The Hub Karen Shop and Win competition that ran between November 30, 2024 to January 19, 2025. The campaign attracted hundreds of shoppers who qualified for the draw by having a minimum spend of Kshs 2,500 at any outlet within The Hub Karen.

The grand prize winner, Lucy Chege, will enjoy a luxurious five-day, four-night stay in Mauritius, including full-board accommodation at a 4-star hotel, exclusive island tours, and return flights via Kenya Airways. The second winner, Sharon Grace will enjoy a three-night vacation to Zanzibar for two people while Kelly Wairimu Davis, the third winner, received a shopping voucher worth Ksh. 150,000 to be spent at any of the outlets within The Hub Karen.

Jacobus Visser, The Hub Karen’s Mall Manager, expressed his appreciation saying, “We congratulate Lucy, Sharon, and Kelly on their win and thank them for their continued loyalty. This campaign is a way to show our gratitude to all our customers for including us in their holiday season, and we look forward to creating even more memorable experiences for them in the future.”

The Shop and Win Competition is part of The Hub Karen Mall’s commitment to create memorable experiences for its patrons by appreciating shoppers and spreading the joy of the holiday season.