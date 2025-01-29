Shares

Social impact and industry leaders want Global Conglomerates, African Businesses, Philanthropies and Foundations to support the advancement of social progress for African women and Girls. Leaders who attended two events organised by Nairobi based Brands on a Mission (BoaM), Children’s Investment Finance Foundation (CIFF) and Tiko emphasised the social and economic advantages that can be won through investment in African women and girls.

BoaM Founder and Chief Mission Officer Professor Myriam Sidibe said, “as a woman and a lifelong advocate for sustainable business practices, I have witnessed the transformative power of investing in Africa’s greatest resource: its girls. They are not only the future of our continent but also the untapped potential that can drive unprecedented economic and social change.”

The organisers of the two events held at the Goals House and SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) tent called for a world in which private sector investment in evidence-based, impact-first initiatives in service of African girls and young women is the norm and not the exception.

The World Economic Forum in Davos brings together government, business, and civil society to address key global and regional challenges such as responding to geopolitical shocks, the climate crisis and stimulating growth to improve living standards.

Speakers at the first event held at the Goals House included moderation by Professor Myriam Sidibe, Founder and Chief Mission Officer, Brands on a Mission with speakers including Paul Polman, Business Leader, climate and equalities campaigner; The Honourable Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Trade, Investment, and Industry of Nigeria; Nicola Galombik, Executive Director of Yellowwoods; Payal Dalal, Executive VP of Global Programs at the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; and Sophie Hodder, Director and Pillar Lead, Girl Capital Africa at the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).

The second event at the SDG tent included moderation by Professor Myriam Sidibe, Founder and Chief Mission Officer, Brands on a Mission and speakers including Sophie Hodder, Pillar Lead and Director, Girl Capital Africa – Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, President/CEO – One Campaign, Hermann Betten, Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer, Flora Food Group and Benoit Renard, Co-founder & CEO – Tiko.