Capwell Industries has announced that it has rolled our contract farming for its CIL Komboka rice variety. The company claims that the rice variety is high-yielding, drought resistant and fast-maturing.

The company has rolled out contract farming for the new rice variety where farmers will be funded to grow and supply the harvest to Capwell at guaranteed prices.

Capwell Industries CEO Rajan Shah says the support given to farmers is aimed at achieving the long-term goal of more sustainable livelihoods for Kenyans.

Capwell is also offering comprehensive agricultural extension services. Its contract farming arrangement with CIL Komboka rice farmers provides rice growers with high-quality seeds and access to modern farming techniques.