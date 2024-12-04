Shares

OPPO has announced that its new smartphone, the OPPO Find X8, is now available for sale in Kenya at Ksh. 139,999.

Kenya is one of the first international markets to launch the OPPO Find X8 following its global launch on 21st November 2024.

The Find X8 comes with a 6.59 inch screen, slender 7.85mm profile, light 193g weight, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, and a large 5630mAh battery with 80W OPPO SUPERVOOCTM fast charging.

“With the Find X8, OPPO has broken through barriers that have held smartphones back for generations. Its exquisite, ultra-slim design, ultra-grade cameras, and ultra-powerful performance make creativity, productivity, and everyday tasks easier and more seamless than ever. We are particularly excited toit available in the Kenyan market as it is an incredible tool for creators, offering them a new way to bring their visions to life” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya.

The OPPO Find X8 comes with OPPO’s all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System. It comes with all-50MP cameras, with a combination of a 15mm (0.6x), 24mm (1x), and 73mm (3x) periscope camera mix. The phone records Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution, 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera.

The OPPO Find X8 also comes with wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOCTM, and when paired with an OPPO Mag Charge case, Find X8 users can enjoy the speed of 50W AIRVOOCTM with the convenience of magnetic charging and mounting.

OPPO Find X8 Series comes with ColorOS 15 + Android 15. The company has confirmed that Find X8 will receive six years of security updates.

OPPO Find X8 for purchase at a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of Ksh. 139,999 across all OPPO Kenya stores countrywide and on OPPO Kenya’s website. Find X8 is available with 12GB + 512GB. It is available in Star Grey, or Space Black.