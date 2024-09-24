Shares

Afro-R&B singer and producer Maleek Berry has dropped his new single, Lately, from his debut album, If Only Love Was Enough, set for release on 27th September. On the track Lately, Maleek has collaborated with Nigerian Afro-fusion sensation Ruger, delivering a powerful collaboration that blends their signature vocals with Maleek’s production.

Excited about his album, Maleek kicked things off last month with the release of Secrets, the ﬁrst single from his debut album. He followed it up with a trip to New York, where he performed alongside DJ Tunez at AfroCarnival.

Born and raised in Clapham, South London, Maleek was deeply inﬂuenced by the area’s rich musical heritage. Growing up near the iconic So Solid Crew, who paved the way for aspiring artists, he found inspiration to pursue his musical dreams. His passion for music was ignited during his secondary school years when he began creating beats for a local Grime group.

In 2011, wanting to reconnect with his roots, he returned to Lagos and began producing music for artists like Davido and Wizkid. From that point on, he has been instrumental in introducing the world to the sounds emerging from Africa, particularly Afrobeats, playing a pivotal role in bringing these genres to a global audience.

On the other hand, since his debut single in 2021, Ruger, born Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has emerged as a dynamic force in the African music scene. That same year, he earned nominations for prestigious awards such as AFRIMMA’s Most Promising African Artiste and clinched the AFRIMMA trophy for Best Newcomer.

The momentum continued into 2022, with a nomination for Next Rated at The Headies. In 2023, Ruger secured the AFRIMMA accolade for Best Male West Africa and the Soundcity MVP award for Best New Artiste, aﬃrming his rising star status. Embarking on a triumphant European tour that same year, Ruger showcased his captivating music to a global audience.

Hit tracks like Girlfriend and Bounce further solidiﬁed his international appeal. Ruger’s debut album, Ru the World, featuring chart-topping lead singles Kristy and Tour, ﬁrmly establishes him as a trailblazing artist renowned for his distinctive style and magnetic music. Last year, Ruger also shared his debut album, Ru The World, which debuted at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.