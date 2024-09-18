Shares

Vallerie Muthoni, a Kenyan-American singer, rapper, dancer, and creative director, is set to release her much-anticipated EP, Vision 2020, on September 20th. The project, which is her third EP, is an 8-track exploration of self-realization, growth, manifestation, love, and lust.

Vision 2020 will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 20th, 2024.

Drawing from her experiences during the post-COVID period from 2020 to 2024, the EP captures the essence of her journey as both an artist and a young African woman navigating a changing world. The EP includes previously released singles such as Dolla Signs, a hip-hop anthem for aspiring billionaires, and SEXY, which has already amassed over 870,000 views on YouTube. The Afro-pop lovers’ anthem Say Something featuring Bien-Aime Alusa of Sauti Sol, showcases Vallerie’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, infusing Afro-pop with rap and alternative R&B.

In addition to her musical prowess, Vallerie is a multi-faceted creative force who has shared stages with global sensations such as Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, and Lady Leshurr. Her directorial and stylistic contributions to her music videos, such as the viral hit SEXY, demonstrate her visionary approach to her artistry. Her creative talents have also earned her prestigious sync placements and features in high-profile campaigns, such as Pharrell’s OTHERtone-produced podcast and a L’Oréal East Africa digital campaign.

“Vision 2020 is more than just music; it’s a manifestation of my journey over the past five years. It’s an expression of the growth, love, and self-realization that have shaped who I am today. I wanted to create something that resonates with people on a deep level, something that’s as reflective as it is uplifting,” said Vallerie Muthoni ahead of the release of the new EP.