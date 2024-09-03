Shares

The Board of BM Security has appointed Michelle Morgan as the new CEO, effective 2nd September, 2024. Michelle succeeds Neil Morgan, who has served as the CEO for the past 8 years and now transitions to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Michelle has over 7 years’ experience in the security services industry, having served as the Executive Director of BM Security. In that position, she had direct oversight of BM Systems, the company’s technology division. She was also instrumental in driving the company’s digital transformation initiatives, positioning BM Security at the forefront of technological advancements in the security sector.

Making the announcement, Neil Morgan, outgoing CEO and incoming Chairman of BM Security stated, “We are thrilled to have Michelle take on the role of CEO. Her deep understanding of our company’s values, combined with her expertise in technology and innovation, makes her the ideal candidate to lead us forward.”

Neil will bring his wealth of experience as CEO to the role of Chairman, providing strategic direction and guidance to the Board. His focus on standards, certifications, and capacity development will be instrumental in driving corporate governance within the organization.

Acknowledging her appointment as CEO, Michelle Morgan stated, “I am honored to be appointed CEO of BM Security. I am excited to build upon the strong foundation that Neil and the team have established and to lead the company into a new era of growth and innovation.”

Prior to joining the security services industry, Michelle worked in the media industry as a broadcast journalist with Citizen TV, Ebru TV and lastly K24 between 2012 and 2017. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communication, from Middlesex University in London, United Kingdom.