National Boy’s Football Runners-up Musingu High School has received a Ksh. 1.5 million sponsorship boost from KCB ahead of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) competition. The competition is scheduled for August 17- 27 in Mbale, Uganda.

The Ksh. 1.5 million sponsorship will go towards payment of fees for the student footballers at Musingu High School. KCB also donated training equipment and new kits to the Scorpions as they prepare for the upcoming matches. The team has been drawn in pool B alongside St. Julian High School from Uganda, Amus College School from Uganda, APE Rugunga Secondary School from Burundi, and Kalangala Secondary School from Tanzania.

Other than football, there will also be action in basketball, netball, Rugby 7’s and 15’s, handball, athletics, swimming, tennis, volleyball, table tennis and badminton at the competition.

The teams that qualified to represent Kenya during the Term Two Games are; Highway, Musingu and St Joseph’s Kitale for boys football, Butere, Nyakach, St Joseph’s Kitale, Bwake, Vihiga Boys, St Mary’s Yala, Kisii School, St Joseph’s Kitale, Kinale Girls, St. Theresa’s and Nyagechenche Girls, among others.

Speaking during a training session at the Musingu High School, coach Brendan Mwinamo said, “The boys are ready for the East Africa games. We have been training in hot conditions to build stamina ahead of the grueling tourney. We have also worked on our weaknesses in the offensive and defensive units so, I believe we will have a good outing in Uganda.”

On his part, Chief Principal Musingu High School, Bernard Lukuya, said, “We are grateful to KCB for giving back to the community by supporting the vulnerable students from humble backgrounds to facilitate their education. This partnership underscores the value of sports and education in nurturing talent and progressing academic excellence. We look forward to the team’s success in Uganda.”