Eliud Gilisho is the founder of Candy Kash, a skill-based game inspired by the popular Candy Crush game. The game will enable players to convert their gaming skills into real money through competitive play.

Gilisho designed the game during the 2020 lockdown after recognizing the potential of mobile gaming. With millions of young gamers spending countless hours on their phones without tangible returns, the idea for Candy Kash was born. This platform allows gamers to monetize their skills, creating a sustainable and engaging gaming ecosystem.

Gilish began his journey back in high school by creating a weapon detector that won global recognition.

Candy Kash’s features include the following.

Skill-based earnings: Inspired by the popular Candy Crush game, Candy Kash allows enthusiasts to earn real money based on their gaming skills by competing against other players. This feature transforms casual gaming into a profitable venture.

Fair play environment: The platform is designed to be unhackable, ensuring that all outcomes are purely skill-based and unalterable.

Real opponent matches: Players are matched with real human opponents, enhancing the interactive and competitive experience.

Customized music experience: Enjoy a personalized music experience while playing, making the game even more engaging and enjoyable.

Commenting on his brain-child, Eliud Gilisho, founder of Candy Kash, said, “We wanted to create a platform where gaming skills could be more than just a pastime. Candy Kash is about turning passion into profit, providing an engaging and fair environment for gamers to compete and earn real money. We stand at a pivotal moment in history, where the potential for innovation and positive change is boundless. As the problem solvers our country needs, we possess the energy, zeal, and passion to transform challenges into opportunities. Let’s channel our creativity and drive to reshape the narrative.”