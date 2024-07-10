Shares

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program, has announced the second edition of its short film competition and screening initiative, CANEX Shorts. The theme of this year’s edition of CANEX WKND is One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World.

CANEX Shorts is a competition designed to recognize and celebrate the talents of young filmmakers in Africa. Winners of the competition will receive acknowledgment for their outstanding work and will have the opportunity to attend and be featured at CANEX WKND 2024, to be held in Algiers, Algeria, from October 16th to 19th, 2024. Winners will also have the chance to connect with potential investors and other partners.

Filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 35 are welcome to submit their films, not exceeding 5 minutes, via Filmfreeway, to be considered for selection. A selection of films, curated by the selection committee, will be sent to the jury who will then select a short list of 9 films to be screened during CANEX WKND 2024.

From the shortlist, three winners, one in each category will be selected. The categories include Best Feature, Best Documentary, and Best Animation.

Eligibility criteria