Ticket Baze has collaborated with Artflame Theatre Network to showcase a new stage-play production of FULA, meaning rain. The play is set to captivate audiences at the Nakuru Players Theater on March 31st at 2pm for the first show and 5pm for the second show.

The play, FULA, is directed by Wakio Mzenge and curated by Artflame Theatre Network. It has been described as a compelling narrative that delves into the life of a spiritually gifted young woman, Fula, as she navigates the complexities of her identity and ancestral calling. Caught between the allure of city life and the responsibilities of her cultural heritage, Fula’s journey of self-discovery promises to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The play features a stellar cast including guest artists Tito and Sanchez, of the popular Becky series on Citizen TV. FULA promises an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with emotion, intrigue, and empowerment.

Tickets to watch the play are available for purchase on Ticket Baze website or at the Nakuru Players Theater.