Shares

Kenya Power will work closely with county governments to increase access to electricity in order to drive economic transformation and improve livelihoods across the country.

In this regard, the Company is carrying out engagements with county governments to map their energy needs and establish the infrastructure required, especially with the implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Park in each county.

“We do appreciate the # initiative by the Government to establish industrial parks across the country and we recognize the role that Kenya Power will play in powering them. Engagements with counties will provide the requisite data that will enable us to incorporate their needs in our strategic plan,”Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror, speaking at Stima Plaza when he met representatives from Tharaka Nithi County led by His Excellency Governor Muthomi Njuki.

During the meeting, the Governor announced a donation of three acres of land to Kenya Power. “The land we have donated to Kenya Power belongs to the County Government of Tharaka Nithi. We are looking into a collaborative approach to stabilise power supply within Tharaka Nithi County as well as to power the county’s Aggregation and Industrial Park with the aim to spur economic growth,” Governor Njuki.

The land will be utilized to set up a substation that will strengthen the quality of power supply within Tharaka Nithi County. The substation will enable the construction of a dedicated power line to serve Kathwana, which hosts the county headquarters, and its environs. It will host a yard for storage of poles and other equipment that is critical for electricity connectivity within the county.

“We are not just about providing a service as an end to itself but also providing a service to meet the needs of our customers. We will engage all the counties across the entire country so that we can identify the areas of challenges and possible opportunities to better our partnership for improved service delivery,” said Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror.