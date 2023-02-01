Shares

Safaricom has announced the appointment of Boniface Mungania as the Director Public Sector Digital Transformation effective 1st April 2023. He will be responsible for developing partnerships within the Public Sector to drive digital transformation for the National and County Governments.

In this role, he will collaborate with key functional owners including Enterprise, Financial Services, Technology and Business Development to deliver solutions in an agile way. He will support in identifying opportunities within public sector where government can digitize through technology and recommending the right solutions to the National and County Governments. He will also champion and lead the design, adoption, and implementation of transformative digital transformation initiatives in the sector.

Previously, Boniface has been the acting Chief Financial Services Officer since July 2022. He joined Safaricom in 2007 as a Customer Care Representative and was soon promoted to a Dealer Account Manager. In 2011, he joined the Financial Services team as Senior Officer, M-PESA Business Development. Since then, he has grown and held various leadership roles in Financial Services including Senior Manager, M-PESA Business Development, Mobile Financial Services Consultant (Vodafone Qatar) and Head of M-PESA Products and Services Development. In October 2021, Boniface was appointed the Payments Tribe Lead.

The telco also announced the appointment of Zizwe Awuor Vundla as the Director – Brand and Marketing effective 1st February 2023. Zizwe will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, from a market and product perspective to the overall Safaricom Brand, which includes M-PESA, Safaricom Business, and the foundations. She will be the custodian of these brands, maintaining and evolving them by devising their overall strategy and architecture.

Zizwe has 18 years’ experience in Brand and Marketing and joins the telco from Diageo, South Africa where she was the Head of Marketing and Innovation since 2019.

Before joining Diageo, Zizwe worked at Proctor and Gamble for 15 years, where she joined as an Assistant Brand Manager in 2004 and grew through various Brand Management roles to become the Head of Marketing and Commercial, South Africa in 2015, a role she held up to the time she joined Diageo. Zizwe holds a Bachelor of Business Degree from the University of Cape town.

Esther Masese Waititu has also been appointed Chief Financial Services Officer effective 21st February 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

Esther will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to Safaricom’s Financial Services Business. She will lead financial services tribes and teams, through the development of financial products, services and solutions for consumers and enterprises.

Esther brings on-board over 15 years’ experience in the financial services sector, and joins us from KCB Bank Group, where she has been Director, Corporate Banking since 2021. Prior to joining KCB, Esther was at Stanbic for 10 years, having joined the bank in 2011 as a Regional Product Head – Transactional Products and Services, East Africa. In 2017, she was promoted to Executive, Strategy Development and Enablement in the Corporate and Investment Bank before taking up the role of Country Head, Client Coverage, Stanbic Bank Zambia, in 2020.

Esther worked at Standard Chartered Bank for 5 years, between 2006 and 2011 in Relationship Management and Product Management capacities, and at Commercial Bank of Africa (which merged with NIC Bank to form NCBA) where she began her banking career.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of East Africa, Baraton and a Master of Business Administration from University of Liverpool, UK. She is also an AoEC Accredited Executive Coach.