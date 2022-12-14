Shares

KoinKoin has launched a new app for retail traders to buy and sell digital currencies using local payment methods.

KoinKoin Exchange offers instant liquidity in BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC and a few others. The aim of the service is to connect users with direct access to liquidity in assets of their choice, and make fast cash settlements.

KoinKoin has partnered with BitHolla to provide liquidity from 40 major exchanges to ensure market orders are filled in fractions of a second.

The app includes built-in security technology to ensure data is kept safe, and all digital assets are stored in a blockchain wallet offering high-grade security. The app maintains safety standards with multi-stage verification, and two-factor authentication security.

KoinKoin also allows each user to earn USDT based digital tokens using its referrals program.

Ola Atose, CEO and Founder of KoinKoin, had this to say: “The KoinKoin Exchange app marks a major push into the retail trading space for KoinKoin. We are pleased to have created an advanced smartphone application which is highly functional and super simplistic for one of the most straightforward user experiences in the digital assets trading app markets. This will make digital assets accessible to an even wider audience across the globe, such as in Emerging Markets, where cryptocurrency will not just be used as a store of value, but also as a means to empower fast and cost-effective cross border payments.”

The app is available on the Google Play Store and on the iOS app store.

The company was founded by entrepreneur Ola Atose, previously of Natwest and Deutsche Bank, and makes it easier for customers to buy, sell and transfer digital assets across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Western Europe.