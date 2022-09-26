Shares

The Lavington Rotary Eco Club hosted the annual Rotary charity run in memory of Kenyan conservationist, the late Prof. Wangari Maathai in Muguga Forest.

The run which took place over the weekend, was in partnership with with Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Forest Research Institute (KERFI), I&M Bank, and Muguga Ecosystem Research Community Forest Association (MERCFA).

The annual charity run marked the 11th commemoration of Wangari Maathai. It was a celebration of her outstanding achievements to empower communities, reduce poverty and conserve the environment through tree planting. All participants were able to join in 5KM family run, 16KM run and other activities geared towards educating the public on the importance of environmental sustainability.

In addition, participants had a chance to plant trees in a push to sustain and protect Muguga forest and its natural resources.

“Wangari Maathai is the benchmark for environmental responsibility and set an example of what it means to care for the future of the planet and our community. The annual charity run helps create awareness in our quest for environmental protection and preservation. We want to build a network of people who can benefit from each other’s knowledge experience and perspectives on environmental issues,” said Wambui Mbarire, President, Lavington Rotary Eco Club.

Special guest, Douglas Wakiihuri, the first ever Kenya to win a gold medal in the marathon at the 1987 World Championships in Athletics in Rome, graced the event and spearheaded the 16Km run.

“Sustaining our natural environment is a responsibility and cause that I am proud to be a part of. More than ever before, it is important that we take appropriate actions necessary to address the issues of our surroundings the spirit and zeal of the late Prof. Wangari Maathai” said, Douglas Wakiihuri, Former Kenyan long-distance runner.

The Lavington Eco Rotary Club is a single focused cause-based club initiated in 2019 as a subsidiary of the Rotary Club of Lavington. It engages its community in dialogue, networking, and hands on service projects around environmentally sustainable causes. Through its activities, the club seeks to build a green culture within and outside of Rotary. It also aims to identify environmental issues in communities and work collaboratively with others to promote sustainable existence in communities.