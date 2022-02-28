Shares

Crown Motors has launched the new Nissan Terra, an SUV designed to deliver best-in-class safety, entertainment, and luxury versatility for all Kenyans. The new Terra is available in a variety of colours with prices starting from Ksh. 7.67 Million for the 2.5 SE 4WD 6-Speed manual standard model, to Ksh. 8.83 Million the 2.5 LE model 7AT premium model inclusive of VAT and Duties.

With the new Nissan Terra, customers can expect a sleek driver cockpit and dashboard layout, with plush leather-appointed seats, and a leather stitched steering wheel and gear lever. The vehicle’s NASA-inspired Zero Gravity front row seats assist in reducing fatigue on those longer journeys.

In addition, three rows with seven seats are arranged in an amphitheatre-style giving all passengers better visibility. Conveniences include a fold-out armrest with cupholders, climate control and multiple USB and 12V charging points offering something special in every seat.

Users can also connected at the speed of life in the all-new Nissan TERRA. With an impressively large 9-inch touchscreen display, your information, music, and contacts will always be right in front of you. The vehicle also offers premium sound with an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Whether it’s rush hour traffic or pouring rain, count on the muscle, efficiency and safety you need to get you through it comfortably. Experience ultimate torque and efficiency in the 2.5ℓ DDTI Intercooled Turbo Diesel Engine offering 140 KW and 450 NM of torque. Combined with a 7-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission, users can be sure to have all the power and all the control for a thrilling driving experience

“The Nissan TERRA offers all-terrain tough, tech and family safety in a package that caters for something special to everyone, in every seat. The Nissan TERRA reflects beauty, confidence, and refinement from every angle. Its sculpted body is daring as it is elegant; dynamic stylish chrome accents; low-profile aluminium roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels to take on the world with confidence, and in style. We are proud to offer this beautifully bold SUV throughout our dealer network as from today,” said Tony Voorhout, Managing Director of Crown Motors Group (Nissan Kenya).

Key Specifications of Nissan Terra

Fuel type: Diesel

Engine displacement (cc): 1498

Number of cylinder: 4

Valves per cylinder: 4

Seating capacity: 5

Transmission type: Automatic

Body type: SUV

Emission norm compliance: BS VI