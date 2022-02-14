Shares

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has appointed Christine Onyango as Director of Communications and Public Affairs. Christine takes over from Nuru Mugambi, who has since transitioned from the Association to pursue graduate studies in sustainable finance and responsible investment.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Onyango served as I&M Bank Head of Marketing, a position she held for 10 years. As a recognized business strategist, Ms. Onyango has a cumulative banking industry work experience of 19 years. She has previously worked for a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest banks in the US (Bank of America), Credit Bank Limited and the Gulf African Bank.

She is a recognized leader in marketing, corporate communications, and business strategy, delivering results through effective marketing campaigns, brand, and relationship management. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Amberton University, Dallas, TX and an Associate degree in Business Administration and Management from Colin County Community College, Plano, TX.