Shares

Kenya-Tanzania bilateral trade hit Ksh. 102.8 billion (USD 905.5 million) in 2021 for the period between January and November 2021 according to the Central Bank of Kenya. This was highlighted during the EABC Trade Facilitation Forum at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post.

Speaking at the Forum, Mr. John Bosco Kalisa CEO of the East African Business Council (EABC) applauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Uhuru Kenyatta for resolving Non-Tariff Barriers. According to him, this according to him, has resulted in better trade ties.

Traders from both countries have called for more staff to be deployed at the Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) of Kenya to facilitate approval of pre-applications of maize import from Tanzania to Kenya. This is in addition to a call for joint testing of aflatoxin to be undertaken preferably in Arusha to reduce the number of rejections at the border.

The traders also identified some of the most pressing challenges facing trade at the border. These include the lack of mutual recognition of product standards, system failures leading to delay in issuance of C4 documents, multiple roadblocks on both sides and cargo scanner failures leading to cargo trucks traffic jams.

Mr. Daniel Wainaina, Chairman of Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) said the clearing cost of cargo on the Kenya side has increased by 70% due to multiple processes and departments. He noted that for a 20metric tonne truck, the clearing cost is approximately USD 200 resulting in un-competitiveness.

Chairpersons of Women Cross Border Traders Sarah Keiya and Alice Lemowo urged the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to allow use of national identity cards as travel documents. She also urged for setting up of a daycare center for children, sensitization and capacity building on the customs procedures plus exports of beaded jewelry to oversee markets.

The EABC Trade Facilitation Forum was attended by over 70 delegates. Delegates composed of Officials from the Ministry of EAC Affairs, trade facilitation agencies, importers, exporters, transporters and freight forwarders, Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry, women cross-border traders and GIZ.