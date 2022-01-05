Shares

Mobile money transfer has quickly become the norm in Kenya, with most people transacting money via MPESA. MPESA agents are available almost everywhere in the country, making it easier for people to deposit or withdraw money. Safaricom MPESA Agents are able to earn commissions and make money.

With over 25 million active Safaricom users and millions of registered MPESA customers, there are uncountable opportunities for you to become an MPESA Agent and start making money with Safaricom. Here are the steps.

Requirements

Pay for the amount charged by the Safaricom MPESA Dealer to acquire the Sub-agent Aggregated Till Line.

As an agent, you are required to maintain a minimum float of Ksh. 30,000 for the MPESA Till line.

Provide your details such as your full names, national ID and contact information.

A certificate of good conduct and its ID of the operator should be provided.

The details of the business including the name should be provided.

After successfully acquiring your Safaricom MPESA Line, you are now ready to open your MPESA shop as a verified agent and start offering MPESA services to Safaricom customers.

Safaricom also allows its MPESA agents to run other services together with MPESA, including being an agent for different banks like Equity, KCB, Coop Bank, Family Bank, etc. You will then immediately start earning commissions on every transaction done through you by a Safaricom customer or by offering other Safaricom MPESA services to customers. This includes registration of a new MPESA Line for a customer or activating an MPESA line, and even selling Safaricom Lines, etc. The money you earn as commission will automatically be paid to you through your Safaricom Line.

MPESA Agent commissions on deposits

TRANSACTION DONE COMMISSION EARNED 50-100 4 101-510 8 511-1,010 9 1,011-1,510 10 1,511-2,510 11 2,511-3,510 12 3,511-5,010 14 5,011-7,510 20 7,511-10,010 28 10,011-15,010 40 15,011-20,020 55 20,021-25,020 71 25,021-30,020 87 30,021-35,020 103 35,021-40,020 119 40,021-45,020 135 45,021-50,020 150 50,021-60,020 190 60,021-70,000 190

MPESA Agent commission on withdrawals