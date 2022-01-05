Shares

Mobile money transfer has quickly become the norm in Kenya, with most people transacting money via MPESA. MPESA agents are available almost everywhere in the country, making it easier for people to deposit or withdraw money. Safaricom MPESA Agents are able to earn commissions and make money.

With over 25 million active Safaricom users and millions of registered MPESA customers, there are uncountable opportunities for you to become an MPESA Agent and start making money with Safaricom. Here are the steps.

Requirements

  • Pay for the amount charged by the Safaricom MPESA Dealer to acquire the Sub-agent Aggregated Till Line.
  • As an agent, you are required to maintain a minimum float of Ksh. 30,000 for the MPESA Till line.
  • Provide your details such as your full names, national ID and contact information.
  • A certificate of good conduct and its ID of the operator should be provided.
  • The details of the business including the name should be provided.

After successfully acquiring your Safaricom MPESA Line, you are now ready to open your MPESA shop as a verified agent and start offering MPESA services to Safaricom customers.

Safaricom also allows its MPESA agents to run other services together with MPESA, including being an agent for different banks like Equity, KCB, Coop Bank, Family Bank, etc. You will then immediately start earning commissions on every transaction done through you by a Safaricom customer or by offering other Safaricom MPESA services to customers. This includes registration of a new MPESA Line for a customer or activating an MPESA line, and even selling Safaricom Lines, etc. The money you earn as commission will automatically be paid to you through your Safaricom Line.

MPESA Agent commissions on deposits

TRANSACTION DONE COMMISSION EARNED
50-100 4
101-510 8
511-1,010 9
1,011-1,510 10
1,511-2,510 11
2,511-3,510 12
3,511-5,010 14
5,011-7,510 20
7,511-10,010 28
10,011-15,010 40
15,011-20,020 55
20,021-25,020 71
25,021-30,020 87
30,021-35,020 103
35,021-40,020 119
40,021-45,020 135
45,021-50,020 150
50,021-60,020 190
60,021-70,000 190

MPESA Agent commission on withdrawals

TRANSACTION DONE COMMISSIONS
(Registered Customers)		 COMMISSIONS
(Unregistered Customers)
10-49 N/A N/A
50-100 5 N/A
101-500 8 8
501-1,000 10 10
1,001-1,500 12 12
1,501-2,500 15 15
2,501-3,500 20 20
3,501-5,000 25 25
5,001-7,500 30 30
7,501-10,000 35 35
10,001-15,000 45 45
15,001-20,000 60 60
20,001-25,000 65 65
25,001-30,000 70 70
30,001-35,000 70 70
35,001-40,000 100 N/A
40,001-45,000 150 N/A
45,001-50,000 180 N/A
50,001-70,000 200 N/A