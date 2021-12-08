Shares

The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Housing and Urban development is hosting a housing industry conference in Naivasha. This is in partnership with the Mortgage Re-financier Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC).

The conference will take stock of achievements under the Affordable Housing Pillar of the Big 4 Agenda, enhance demand and supply sides linkages.

Stakeholders will also discuss issues affecting the delivery of affordable housing and how to resolve them. The theme of the conference is Affordable Housing in Kenya: Leveraging the Supply and Demand Linkages.

The Affordable Housing Conference targets project developers, investors, pension funds, insurance companies, SACCOs, consumers, development partners (AfDB, USAID, World Bank, IFC), Government MDAs and County Governments. Others are financiers, consultancy firms, policy makers and regulators, research institutions and professional associations in the built environment.

The conference comes against the backdrop of an aggressive Affordable Housing Program (AHP), that the Government is currently implementing. The Government has also tasked both private and public sectors’ stakeholders to reimagine practical measures that can be implemented in the short to medium term to fast-track delivery of housing objectives.

Housing is recognized as one of the critical sectors under the social pillar of the Vision 2030, Kenya’s main economic blueprint. Affordable Housing has also been prioritized as one of the initiatives under President Kenyatta’s “Big 4 Agenda” to ensure that low and middle-income households have access to decent and affordable housing units.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development is mandated to implement the Program by providing an enabling environment and implementing plans to deliver 500,000 affordable housing units.