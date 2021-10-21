Shares

Airbus has delivered the first ACH125 helicopter in South Africa to a private customer. The helicopter is equipped with updated avionics and increased engine power ideally suited for local operating conditions.

The new ACH125 helicopter has features that are complemented by premium cabin finish and assure the highest levels of comfort and safety. The ACH125 can accommodate up to five passengers with luggage stored in three compartments.

In a passenger transport configuration, this new ACH125 is the first in the region to be delivered with a certified dual Garmin G500 TXi GDU1060 avionics suite with autopilot, enhanced Traffic Advisory, ADS-B In and Out, and radio altimeter. All these features help to reduce pilot workload and enhance flight safety.

It also marks the first delivery in the region of the ACH125 upgrade that increases engine minimum guaranteed thermal power by about 10%, thanks to the release of the full available power of the Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2D engine (710 kW / 952 shp).

Commenting on the new air craft, Gilbert do Nascimento, AZA Managing Director said, “We are extremely proud of delivering this high end ACH125 which is well equipped to serve the private and business aviation (PBA) market, but also provides safety by design. This ACH125 encapsulates all of the leading proven technologies for optimised passenger comfort and safety with certified solutions, including the now standard fitment of a crash resistant fuel system”.

Airbus is an aeronautics, space and related services company that has maintained a presence in South Africa for the last 26 years. Airbus Southern Africa (Pty), is headquartered at Grand Central Airport in Midrand, South Africa. The Grand Central base is home to the company’s regional Helicopters and Defence and Space businesses.

AZA is a 100% owned subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters and provides efficient civil and military helicopter solutions to regional customers who operate a fleet of in-service helicopters to serve, protect, save lives and safely transport passengers in a highly demanding environment.