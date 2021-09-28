Shares

The VC4A has announced the 16 companies selected for the VC4A Venture Showcase Seed and Series A tracks.

The 2021 portfolio companies have been vetted by VC investors through a rigorous referral and selection process and represent the best Seed and Series A investment opportunities in Africa. The selected companied demonstrated strong revenues and competitive edge and are well-positioned for regional and international expansion.

The founders will showcase their businesses to investors during the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit on 4-5 November 2021, an industry event organized by VC4A and its partner the African Business Angels Network (ABAN). The rounds range between Ksh. 44 million ($400,000) and Ksh. 2 billion ($20 million) and interested investors can get their seat at the table through the dedicated AESIS DealRooms organized in the week following the Summit.

Series A track portfolio

Alpha Direct Insurtech – Insurtech/SaaS, Botswana Arifu – Edtech, Kenya Chari Co – Retail & Wholesale, Morocco Cinetpay – Fintech, Côte d’Ivoire CloudFret – Transport & Logistics, Morocco Fatura – Fintech/Retail & Wholesale, Egypt Rology – Healthtech, Egypt Youverify Inc. (Youcheck Online Services) – SaaS, Nigeria

Seed track portfolio

Appload – Logistics, Mozambique CashBackApp – Shopping and Retail, Kenya FlexPay – Fintech, Kenya Moja Ride – Fintech/Transport, Côte d’Ivoire Oneport INC – Logistics/Fintech, Nigeria SAYNA – Edtech, Madagascar ShipBlu – Logistics/AI, Egypt Waya Limited – Fintech, Ghana

Over the next six weeks, the selected startups will participate in a virtual investor readiness program aimed to get them in top fundraising shape for #AESIS2021. The workshops will be led by renown African investors Aaron Fu of Catalytic Fund, Aniko Szigetvari of Atlantica Ventures, Gregoire de Padirac of Orange Ventures and Andrea Bohmert of Knife Capital. The entrepreneurs will also be linked to top VC and angel investors for one-on-one mentorship.

The finalists have been selected from nearly 1000 applicants by a 72-member strong investment committee representing leading VC funds. These include Plug and Play, Seedstars Ventures, Goodwell Investments, Lofty Inc, Kappafrik, Shell Foundation, 4Di Capital, Kalon Venture Partners, Saviu Ventures, Compass Venture Capital, Kuramo Capital Management, Blue Haven Initiative, Mercy Corps Ventures, AAIC Partners Africa, HAVAIC, Newtown Partners, Accion, FINCA Ventures, Factor[e], LeapFrog Investments, EchoVC, GreenTec Capital Partners, AfricInvest and more.