VC4A Venture Showcase, a program for Africa-focused early-stage investors and startups looking for seed funding has launched its 5th edition. This is part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit #AESIS2021. Applications for funding are now open, with 8 spots available for each of the two tracks for companies operating in Africa, showing solid traction and gearing for expansion.

The Showcase has run successfully every year since 2017, with over 120 partnering venture funds and angel groups actively involved in the vetting and selection process. To date, the 80 startups showcased have jointly raised over Ksh. 19.4 billion ($180 million). The program receives high ratings from participating founders, with over 90% reporting to be in ongoing conversations with investors they met through the Showcase in the weeks following the program.

Alina Vinogradova, Programs and Partnerships Lead at VC4A explained, “The secret of such positive outcomes for the fundraising founders is in the process design. What many applicants do not realize is that the Showcase begins the moment they submit their application. The selection is fully carried out by investors, and due to our track record there’s unprecedented interest from investors to join. Each application gets reviewed by 5-6 investors, followed by interviews with yet more investors. This way we guarantee not only ultimate selection quality, but also ultimate investor exposure.”

In addition to the pitch, selected finalists get to participate in a DealRoom with 200+ investor organizations responsible for over 90% of funds deployed in Africa in the past 5 years. This remains a unique opportunity for selected entrepreneurs to introduce their companies at once to Africa’s notable early-stage investment companies.

The Showcase has also seen mentorship engagement translate into an investment.

“Following my time as a mentor to Kais for the VC4A Venture Showcase Series A, we have concluded a transaction, and Newtown Partners is now an investor in Fulfilment Bridge. After I had spent a few thoroughly enjoyable weeks working with Kais, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity not to invest myself,” commented Llew Claasen, Managing Partner at Newtown Partners.

The 16 companies selected for the 2021 Seed and Series A tracks will benefit from the following.

Participation in the VC4A Venture Showcase deal room, including 200+ VC investment firms.

Professionally edited virtual pitch featured at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit.

Closed-door deep-dive sessions with investors.

Mentorship and technical support by partner VC investors.

Exclusive access to industry events and fundraising opportunities as part of the Showcase alumni network.

Interested entrepreneurs are invited to apply for Series A and Seed tracks before July 24th, 2021. Investors who wish to refer to a company can contact Alina Vinogradova at alina@vc4a.com.