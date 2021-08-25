Shares

The 2021 edition of the Smartphone Film Competition has opened applications. The Smartphone Film Competition in Kenya was launched by Alliance Française de Nairobi, in partnership with the French Embassy in Kenya in 2016.

The theme for this year is Citizen Journalism / Raia iko Rada. The competition welcomes applications for videos that bear witness to what is happening around us.

The Smartphone Film competition is open to all persons above 18, resident in Kenya. The main objective is to create a platform for young filmmakers to practice their skills and craft, especially the growing number of students of film, media and communication. The experience can serve as a launch pad for furthering careers and seizing opportunities in today’s digitally driven world.

Past judges in the competition have included Wanuri Kahiu, Njoki Muhoho, Likarion Wainaina, Cajetan Boy, Mwaniki Mwageria, Ng’endo Muki, Mugambi Nthiga, Sam Soko, Yvonne Muinde, Catherine Muigai, and Tosh Gitonga.

Cash prizes are awarded to the 1st, 2nd and People’s Choice Winners. The winners: 1st Prize, 2nd Prize and People’s Choice will be awarded cash prizes of Ksh. 100,000, Ksh. 50,000 and Ksh. 25,000. respectively on Friday, 8th October 2021 at the Alliance Française.

The 2018 Best Newcomer film ‘My Jubilee’, written and directed by Shiviske Shivisi, inspired by the #metoo movement, has been made into a short feature film in partnership with Kibanda Pictures.

To participate, download the Application Form HERE and submit your application on the competition’s website smartphonefilmcompetition.co.ke. The films can also be submitted on USB drive to Alliance Française or electronically by Wetransfer to cultural2@alliancefrnairobi.org.

The competition opened on August 23 2021 and will close on Midnight September 24 2021. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday October 8 2021.

All submitted films must be shot using a smartphone and cannot exceed 4 minutes including credits. All genres are accepted.