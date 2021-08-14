Shares

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced that the first International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) will take place virtually from 14th-16th December, 2021.

The conference offers a platform for African researchers, policymakers and stakeholders to share scientific findings and collaborate on research, innovation and public health across Africa.

With 7 million infections and almost 175,000 lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, its impact has already been severe. Economic and social disruptions caused by COVID-19 have threatened even more lives and livelihoods, putting years of human development progress at risk of reversal.

“Africa has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, COVID-19 has created a historic opportunity to build a new public health order that makes health for all a reality across the continent. Together, we can build health systems and manufacturing capacities to effectively respond to multiple health threats,” said John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa CDC.

Over the course of three days, scientific tracks focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, health systems strengthening and learnings from the COVID-19 response will be covered. An Organizing Committee of more than 15 health leaders from across Africa and the globe is helping to shape the strategic direction of the conference.

“The past 18 months have been full of uncertainty and hardship – especially for women and girls and other marginalized groups – but one clear message has emerged: to build a healthier and more equitable future for all Africans, we need African leadership and African-led solutions,” said Professor Senait Fisseha, MD, JD CPHIA Co-Chair and Director of Global Programs and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.