The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has floated two tenders for pharmaceutical products in a bid to guarantee access to quality Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) supply.

The newly floated tenders are open for local manufacturers and related suppliers, including youth, women and persons with disability-owned enterprises. Bidders can participate under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) program, among other supplier categories.

As part of KEMSA’s ongoing public procurement integrity assurance plan, local and international bidders seeking to supply HPTs under a two-year model converged in Nairobi for a pre-bid conference. The pre-bid conference provided an engagement platform to ensure that the highest standard of ethics and integrity is maintained during the procurement, selection and execution of all contracts.

Speaking at the pre-bid conference, KEMSA acting CEO, Mr. Edward Njoroge called on local manufacturers and disadvantaged groups under the AGPO program to place tender submissions. He reiterated that the Authority’s public procurement processes would be undertaken with utmost transparency to guarantee value for money and competitiveness.

Mr. Njoroge further explained that the entire bids submission and evaluation process will be undertaken on the National Treasury’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) Digital procurement platform. No manually submitted bids will be accepted to promote fair play and enhance competition.

The over 260 suppliers at the pre-bid conference are set to submit their tender documents to deliver Health Products.

“At KEMSA, we are known for quality services thanks to the commitment of our suppliers who adhere to the strict quality assurance standards. This time around, we are activating a new supplier performance measurement tool to raise the quality standards to world-class benchmarks and ensure value for money to the Kenyan taxpayer,” Njoroge said.

Following the integrity adjustments undertaken at KEMSA, prospective suppliers including local manufacturers and disadvantaged groups (AGPO), will be required to maintain high ethical operating standards.

All KEMSA business processes are fully automated through the Authority’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Logistics Management Information System (LMIS) and the KEMSA e-mobile service. These systems facilitate on-time stocks fulfilment to public health facilities countrywide.