The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has begun consultations with industry stakeholders regarding the proposed draft Civil Aviation regulations. The review is aimed at enhancing the aviation industry in the country.

According to the regulator, the regulations are under review to enhance compliance with international Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) issued by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO). The review also hopes to enhance developments in the aviation industry and eliminate implementation challenges encountered in respect to the existing regulations.

“The objective of the review is to ensure that we have regulations that are not only good for the growth of the local aviation industry, but those that also allow congruency with ICAO, to which Kenya is a member,” said Capt. Gilbert Kibe, Director General, KCAA.

Additionally, KCAA has scheduled virtual public participation webinars from 14th June 2021 to 18th June 2021. Stakeholders have been invited to participate in this review to have their comments factored in the revision of the regulations.

Some of the regulations being reviewed cover personnel and operator licensing, safety management, aircraft operation and airworthiness, air navigation services and aerodromes.

The specific regulations include

Civil Aviation (Personnel Licensing) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Air Operator Certification and Administration) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Approved Training Organizations) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Operation of Aircraft – General Aviation) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Helicopter Operations) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations

Civil Aviation (Airworthiness) Regulations, among others.

A total of 30 regulations will be reviewed and adjusted to meet the need for a suitable regulatory framework for Civil Aviation in Kenya that promotes the safety culture.