Kellie Gatwiri Murungi has been appointed the new Chief Investment Officer for East African Power (EAP).

Kellie has over 10 years experience in investment finance and deal structuring for multinational companies, with a strong background in finance modeling. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a Master’s of Commerce in Development Finance from the University of Cape Town.

Kellie has been described as immensely valuable to East African Power, as the company brings in additional projects and investors.

Commenting on her appointment, Kellie said, “I am very excited to be joining the EAP team, and doing my part in improving energy access across the region. I look forward to making a difference.”

East African Power (EAP) is a utility scale renewable energy developer specializing in hydro and solar power in emerging markets. Founded by Dan Klinck in 2015, its management team has been involved in renewable energy power generation across Sub-Saharan Africa for over three decades. EAP’s team has been involved in key utility scale power generation projects such as the first containerized hydro plant and the first utility scale on grid solar plant in Africa.

With the support of a growing management team, international technology partners, and funding from local and international debt and equity partners, EAP has developed and operate five hydropower plants in Rwanda. The company also has an advanced pipeline of projects in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and the DRC.

The company aims to work hand in hand with partners and local communities to develop environmentally sustainable solutions for utility-scale, small and medium hydropower, and solar energy projects with a world-class investment profile.