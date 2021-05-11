Shares

Penda Health, a medical services provider operating 21 medical centres in Nairobi and its environs has opened an in-network referral center offering specialist services to its clients. This is its planned expansion of its affordable health care model currently targeting to serve more than 400,000 patients in 2021.

The referral center is located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). It will provide specialist services such as pediatric, gynecology and dental consultations, advanced ultrasound, diagnostics and laboratory tests. This is in addition to the primary care services offered by Penda Health.

Speaking at the launch, Penda Health General Manager Kenya, Marion Kago, said the new referral center is part of the firm’s goal of expanding access to quality primary health care to Kenyans.

“The new referral center has high quality clinical and diagnostic services and a supportive team ready to walk the journey with our clients to achieve and maintain good health. Our goal is to offer a one-stop-shop where patients, both insured and uninsured, can get quality specialist clinical and diagnostic care,” added Dr. Kiptiness, Penda’s Head of Quality Improvement.

This expansion comes as Penda Health continues to strengthen its tech-enabled clinical health platform dubbed ‘Pigia Penda’ as part of its telemedicine strategy, to deliver quality care to patients virtually.

“Early on, we realized that telemedicine will be an essential component of healthcare. We are currently receiving over 1,500 calls monthly, making over 2000 plus proactive outreach calls to our patients and coordinating home drug delivery, while supporting electronic medical records,” Ms. Kago explained.

Telemedicine is a method of using technology to deliver health care to patients at a distance. While the concept has been around for years, the Covid-19 pandemic has amplified its value as an innovative health care model. Apart from remotely linking doctors and patients, telemedicine improves efficiency and reduces health care delivery costs.

“To achieve a sustainable and stable company, we need a leaner and more cost-effective organizational structure. Also, the tough economic times due to COVID-19 containment measures enhance the importance of creating a lean business model,” stated Ms. Kago

Penda is also pursuing direct partnerships with corporates for wellness packages, digital health offerings, and low-cost capitated cover for their employees.