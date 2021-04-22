Shares

The Karen Hospital has officially opened its Meru Outpatient Branch new location at the ultra-modern facility with state of the art equipment located at Royal Business Park, on Njuri Ncheke Street with an increase in the services offered.

The new branch located at Royal Business Park, Njuri Ncheke Street, will provide a more convenient option with a wide range of services for Meru residents who have been accessing services at the branch’s adjacent building on the same Street since 2011.

The grand launch was graced by His Excellency Kiraitu Murungi, Governor Meru County, Hon. Titus Ntuchiu, Deputy Governor Meru County, Dr. James J. Mageria, The Karen Hospital Founding Chairperson, Dr. Betty Gikonyo, The Karen Hospital Chairperson, Mrs. Juliet Nyaga, The Karen Hospital CEO, Senior Government officials and other strategic partners.

In his Address, the Governor hailed The Karen Hospital for their collaborative effort in the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) supplementing county governments’ efforts. “The launch of this hospital is an important part of our Healthcare master plan as per our Health Care Strategic Plan and Meru Vision 2040. The hospital will play a key role in ensuring our people have accessible and first class medical services without the need to travel to Nairobi and other places,” stated the Governor.

Dr. Betty Gikonyo observed that the private sector’s role is to help in driving the country’s health agenda. “We have partnered with National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to ensure that Kenyans can access quality healthcare. This has enabled hundreds of clients receive lifesaving surgeries. One good example is that in the last three years alone, The Karen Hospital has carried over 400 open heart surgeries,” added Dr. Betty Gikonyo

The Karen Hospital, Meru branch began operations in November 2011 and has since continued offering quality healthcare services to clients in the Meru County and its environs being avid supporters of the health and welfare of the people of Meru County.

“We are scaling up our service delivery in various counties based on local needs as well as national leadership in healthcare. The aim is to bring quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services with exceptional clinical outcomes closer to the people and to complement the government’s efforts in attaining universal health coverage,” said Juliet Nyaga, The Karen Hospital CEO.

With the expansion to the ultra-modern facility with state of the art equipment, the new Meru branch is able to serve more patients and provide more comprehensive healthcare services.