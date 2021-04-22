Shares

TechWomen is an Initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The initiative brings emerging women leaders in STEM from different regions for a mentorship and exchange program. These include Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East, together with their professional counterparts in the United States. The participants are then provided with access to networks, resources and knowledge to empower them to reach their full potential.

Over the past nine years, more than 700 women from different countries have participated in TechWomen. TechWomen participants are selected based on the eligibility requirements, which are then reviewed by independent selection committees composed of industry leaders and regional experts. Semifinalists may be interviewed by the United States Embassy personnel in their country of permanent residence.

2022 TechWomen Eligibility Requirements

All applicants must

Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement. Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent. Be proficient in written and spoken English. Be citizens and permanent residents of Kenya, Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe at the time of application and while participating in the program. Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa. Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the (visa lottery) in the past five years. Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

Preference in application process will be given to applicants who